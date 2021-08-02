Schedule of Events for Benton County Fair this Week

It's here. The Benton Country Fair. Even though it does kind of unofficially mark the end of summer... at least the end of summer coming soon, it's still fun to go and experience. Last year we were not able to have the fair, but this year it should be the "fair as usual".

The fun starts tomorrow (Tuesday) with bands on the Beer Garden Stage.

Tuesday: DJ Dave from 7:15-8:15pm Mallrats from 8:30-10:30pm

Wednesday: IV Play 8:00-11:30pm

Thursday: RHINO 8:00-11:45pm

Friday: Pandemic 8:00-11:45pm

Saturday: Mason Dixon Line 8:00-11:45pm

If you are interested in what's happening in the Grandstand, this is what's going on. Adults will need to purchase a ticket. But children ages 4 and under are admitted for free.

Tuesday: Motocross. Tickets for adults are $8 a piece. Children ages 5-12 are $3. Gates open at 5:30pm.

Wednesay: Demo Derby. 7:30pm Adult tickets $12, Ages 5-12 are $5. Gates open at 5pm.

Thursday: Truck Pull. 6pm Gates open at 5pm. Adult tickets $10, kids ages 5-12 are $5.

Friday: Tractor Pull Antique/Out of Field/Modified. 5PM. Gates open at 3:30pm. Adult tickets $10, kids 5-12 $5.

Saturday: Another Demo Derby begins at 6:30pm. Gates open at 4pm.

Of course, there is the Midway rides and games. That will officially open Tuesday at 5pm. Every other day this week the Midway will open at noon, and run until closing. There are special pricing for all day wristbands for rides. Individual ride tickets are also available for purchase. Most rides will require 3-5 tickets depending on the ride.

You can get all the information you need on the events, exhibits, rides and shows on the fair website. All events are subject to time changes. Make sure you check each day for the event you are interested in.

