Sauk Rapids Train-Jacking Sends One To Hospital

SAUK RAPIDS -- An attempted train-jacking has sent one to the hospital.

Just after 8:00 Tuesday morning, Sauk Rapids Police responded to an assault near the intersection of Benton County and 1st avenue north.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Hohman climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe – Burlington Northern train engine and assaulted the engineer with a knife. The engineer escaped and jumped from the moving train, which rolled to a stop in Sartell.

Hohman was arrested and sent to the Benton County jail, the engineer was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.