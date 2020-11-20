Sauk Rapids Church Offering Take-Out Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner

SAUK RAPIDS -- If you are looking to get your fix of Scandinavian holiday foods this season, one local church is offering them drive-through style.

Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids is hosting a take-out lutefisk and meatball dinner on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The menu includes lutefisk with butter and cream sauce, meatballs, potatoes and gravy, squash and rutabaga, lefse, and Swedish almond cake.

The cost is $16 for a full meal and $12 for a meal without the lutefisk. You are asked to call ahead at 320-255-1135 to reserve a dinner.

The proceeds benefit the Living Waters Lutheran Church Food Shelf which is currently open Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.