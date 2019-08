SARTELL -- A naked woman was arrested inside a Sartell Kwik Trip store.

Police were called to the store at 105 2nd Street South just after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The 47-year-old woman was arrested after police say she assaulted another customer and threw displays to the ground. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for an evaluation.

She was also cited for 5th-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

The woman's name has not been released.