Sartell is Excited About New Sheet of Ice [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzhum joined me on WJON today. He talked about Sartell's new sheet of ice and sponsor. Hockey has been growing hockey for many years and Ryan says adding a sheet of ice allows for youth hockey to keep games at their home ice more often and possibly host additional events. Ryan also talked about road construction plans and various other things happening in the city. Listen below.

