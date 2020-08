ST. CLOUD --

The St. Cloud Rox continue their winning streak after beating the Willmar Stingers 2-0 Saturday night.

The win brings the Rox to 14-10 on the season, and gives them a four game winning streak.

Rox Pitcher Justin Kelly threw four scoreless innings.

St. Cloud will now open up a two-game home series against the Waterloo Bucks Sunday starting at 4:00 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.

You can hear the game on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.