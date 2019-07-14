Rox Sweep Larks in Series Finale’ 10-4

St. Cloud -- The Rox topped Bismarck 10-4 at Bismarck Sunday and go into the all-star break with 29-19 overall and 9-4 2nd half. St. Cloud has won 6 games in a row and leads in the Great Plains West division by 1 game over Rochester.

Trae Robertson started the game for the Rox, he went five innings giving up two earned runs with two strikeouts to get the win.

Freddy Achecar led the way on offense ripping three hits also adding three RBIs. Jack Kelly hit a home run for the Rox and drove in 3 while scoring 3 runs. Landon Stephens had 4 hits and 1 run scored and Garrett Delano went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI.

St. Cloud is off for the next 3 days before returning to action Thursday when they host Bismark at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.

Three Rox players will play in the NWL All Star Game Tuesday. The 3 are outfielder/pitcher Garrett Delano and pitchers R.J. Martinez and Trevor Koenig.