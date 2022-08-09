Rox Score 6 Runs in the 9th to Beat Waterloo

The St. Cloud Rox scored 6 runs in the 9th inning to break a 3-all tie and beat the Bucks in Waterloo 9-3 Monday night. Trevor Austin went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI, O'Neill Burgos went 2-3 with 2 runs scored, and both Ike Mazzenga and Magnum Hofstetter each drove in 2 runs for St. Cloud.

Brandon Jaenke threw the first 5 innings with 1 earned run allowed for the Rox. He struck out 6. Derek Lilledahl threw 2/3 of an inning to get the win in relief.

The Rox are 21-9 in the 2nd half of the season and are 46-17 overall. The Rox lead Willmar by 2 games for the best overall record in the Great Plains Division. St. Cloud will likely play Willmar in the best of 3 first round playoff series starting Sunday.

The Rox will play at Waterloo again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.