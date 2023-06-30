Rox Notch Come From Behind Win Over Loggers

The Rox trailed 2-0 for much of the game but chipped away with single runs in the 6th, 7th and 8th innings to overtake La Crosse at Joe Faber Field Thursday night. The win is the 4th straight for the Rox and moves their record to 19-11.

Piercen McElyea threw 6 innings with 4 hits and 2 earned runs allowed to start the game for the Rox. Tommy Gross threw 3 shutout innings to close the game with 3 strikeouts to get the win for St. Cloud.

Ben Vujovich went 1-4 with 2 RBI for the Rox. St. Cloud managed 5 hits in the game.

The Rox currently trail Willmar by 4 games for 1st place in the Great Plains West Division. St. Cloud will host Minot tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.