Honkers Too Much for Rox

St. Cloud -- The St. Cloud Rox suffered their 3rd straight loss Thursday night 6-3 at home against Rochester.

Alex Carrillo started the game on the mound for the Rox and threw six and a third innings giving up three earned runs. Garrett Delano led the way on offense adding a two run-home run which tied the game for the Rox in the fifth inning. Mankato broke the 2-all tie with 4 runs in the 7th inning. St. Cloud managed a run in the 8th inning but they come up short.

The Rox try to get back into the win column Friday in the series finale against the Honkers at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.