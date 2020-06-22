Rox General Manager Mike Johnson On Return To Play [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud Rox will return to the field on July 1st as part of a five-team 'pod' including Willmar, Mankato, Waterloo and Rochester. The Rox will play their first game at Joe Faber Field on July 2nd.

Rox General Manager Mike Johnson joined WJON Monday afternoon to discuss the details of the season, including the schedule, capacity, ticket availability, player pool and format.

