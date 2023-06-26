Rox Drop 3rd Straight

The Rox lost their 3rd straight game Sunday 11-5 at home against Mankato. The Moon Dogs scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning to surge ahead and they never trailed after that point.

St. Cloud was outhit 11-9. The Rox were led offensively by Matt Goetzmann who went 2-3 with a run scored and 1 RBI and Reese Ripken went 2-5 with 1 RBI.

Wes Burton started the game on the mound for the Rox and got roughed up for 6 earned runs and 6 hits and 1 2/3 innings to take the loss.

The Rox are 15-11 and are 5 games back of first place Willmar and are 1 1/2 games back of 2nd place Mankato. St. Cloud plays at Mankato at 6:35 tonight, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.