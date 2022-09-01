Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital

CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving a boat when the tiller handle broke, causing the boat to make a sharp turn. A passenger, 54-year-old Cynthia Parduhn fell overboard and cut her leg on the side of the boat.

She was sent by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with a deep cut on her leg.