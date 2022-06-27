Clean Up Continues in Randall from Last Week’s Flood

RANDALL -- It was a long weekend in Randall as the community started the cleanup efforts from Friday's flooding.

Heavy rain started falling late Thursday night and continued into early Friday morning with about 10 to 12 inches of rain falling on the town, which caused the Little Elk River to overflow its banks.

Randall City Manager Matt Pantzke says 30 homes were evacuated starting around 6:00 a.m. Friday with one boat rescue. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Pantzke says they've spent the past few days restoring electricity to the homes, with just three houses remaining that need electricity.

The three homes that do not have electricity, I know those residents haven't returned. Some of the other homes that were flooded or had flooded basements people have been coming in and out. There are a few people that have chosen to stay elsewhere yet while their clean-up efforts are ongoing.

Pantzke says the city has also been focusing on making sure the drinking water is safe and also keeping the sanitary sewer system functioning.

The Red Cross brought food up to Randall on Friday and the community opened up shelters to help the displaced residents.

He says the initial steps have already been taken to get financial help for the cost of clean-up.

The city of Randall passed a disaster emergency proclamation on Saturday. Morrison County Emergency Management will be requesting the county commissioners pass a state of emergency at their meeting on Tuesday morning. After these things are done we will be reaching out to the state and federal levels.

Pantzke says the water is still outside of the banks of the Little Elk River, but it has receded substantially since Friday.

Despite the flooding, Pantzke says Randall is moving forward with its annual Independence Day celebration this Saturday with most events still happening including the parade at 11:00 a.m. and a street dance Saturday night.