“Rolling Freedom Rally” Truckin’ Through MN In March

On the heels of Canada's 'Freedom Rally', there's a convoy of truckers and anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate supporters driving through Minnesota this March.

The event, 'Rolling Freedom Rally--Truckin' Through Minnesota,' is planning to make several stops along I-94.

The first rally kicks off on Thursday, March 3rd at roughly 5 p.m. at the Depart Petro in Fargo, ND. The truckers will stay overnight at the Truckers' Inn in Sauk Center, MN.

On Friday, March 4 around 8:30 a.m. the convoy will depart from the truckers' Inn and head along I-94 to the Twin Cities. Their final destination that day will be Hudson, WI.

Event organizers wrote, "peaceful shows of support are encouraged on I-94 overpasses!"

This isn't the first event like this in the United States. Several protests have already been underway across the country. Missoula, Montana saw nearly 300 vehicles line up on Highway 93 last weekend, according to NBC Montana.

According to Life Site News, There's a coast-to-coast rally being planned called 'Convoy To DC' stretching from California to Washington D.C. An official date hasn't yet been announced.

Christy Beauregard wrote on the St. Cloud, MN Area Community Page, "Anyone who wants to support the convoy, send me a message and we can try and figure something out as to where we can park off I-94 to show our support."

There's a note on the event flyer that reads, "all times are approximate and subject to change."