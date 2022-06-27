Do you think he's sexy? Rod Stewart is coming to Minnesota on July 8th, 2022!

Sir Rod Stewart is bringing his massive catalog of 10 number-one albums and 31 top ten singles, and his friends in Cheap Trick.

Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter, has announced 19 newly added dates for his highly anticipated 2022 North American summer tour with special guest Cheap Trick. The 38-date tour will be Stewart’s first in four years and promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

This can't-miss show is coming to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, July 8th. Doors open at 6 PM, show starts at 7:30 PM.

You can purchase your tickets here, or even better, win them when you listen to The River Morning Show. Here's how to win your way in to see Rod Stewart:

Listen to 96.7 The River on weekday mornings (June 27th - July 1st) at 8 AM. Abbey will give out clues for Name Game, describing a famous person. Decipher the clues to figure out who it is, and call (320)258-3738 to make your guess. If you are the first to identify the famous person you will win yourself a pair of tickets to see Rod Stewart at the Xcel Energy Center!

