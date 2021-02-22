Rocori’s Barth Excited To Return To Rox [PODCAST]

Former Rocori Spartan and current Augustana Viking Jordan Barth is set to return to the Rox for a third season in 2021. Barth was named the Rox MVP in 2019 after setting team records in games played, doubles and total bases.

Barth had his 2020 college season shortened by the pandemic before coming to the Rox for a second season that summer.

"We didn't play any baseball for months, we are hitting off a tee from March to June, then we get three days to practice before the Rox season started," Barth said. "It felt like we hadn't played for five years then suddenly we are playing every day.

"It felt great to be back," Barth said.

When we spoke to Rox manager David Bellamy a couple of weeks ago and he joked that the reason Barth got in to so many games the last two seasons is because he would "drive him nuts sitting next to him on the bench all night." Barth says he can understand the sentiment.

"I enjoy being on the field and it feels weird to have an off day," Barth said. "I can't stand sitting on the bench but if I do I want to be the biggest cheerleader for my teammates."

Barth will be joined by a fellow three-year member of the Rox, former Tech Tiger Trevor Koenig along with a first-year former Spartan in Jack Steil.

The Rox will open their season at Thunder Bay on May 31st. Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports. .