ROCORI Schools Planning Ahead for Coronavirus Spread

COLD SPRING -- Don't panic, but be prepared; that's the M.O. for ROCORI Schools amid the global spread of coronavirus.

Superintendent Brad Kelvington says they've been monitoring the latest news on COVID-19 from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, and keeping students and families updated with what they learn.

"We've communicated the latest preventive recommendations twice via email," Kelvington explained. "We're in that stage of just really wanting to help people be preventive, and keep from spreading the disease. We're also monitoring situations that could cause us to make tough decisions down the road."

One such tough decision would be to cancel in-person classroom time in favor of "flexible learning," where students complete assignments remotely. Kelvington says district leaders and board members have held meetings to discuss the circumstances that would prompt a building shutdown.

"We could move quickly toward those flexible learning days if necessary and instructed to do so," Kelvington said.

Kelvington says they'll have special learning plans in place for students who do not have internet access at their homes.

Minnesota health officials Wednesday confirmed the state's fourth and fifth cases of the coronavirus. The newest cases are in Olmsted and Ramsey counties.