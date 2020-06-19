Rocori Football Coach James Herberg [PODCAST]

The Rocori football team took the first step in defending its 2019 state championship this week when they returned to the weight room to begin preparations for the 2020 season.

Head coach James Herberg joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Friday to talk about his experience with distance learning both as a teacher and a parent, about missing the team banquet this year due to COVID-19, when the team may be ready to come back to the field and practice as a full squad and how often he re-watches last season's championship game.