Rockville Holding Public Hearing on Community Solar Garden

ROCKVILLE -- A Stearns County city is looking for public input on a proposed solar garden in one of their parks.

A special public hearing is being held in Rockville Thursday night regarding the potential installation of a solar array in an eight-acre section of the roughly 63-acre Eagle Park.

City officials say the proposed solar garden would be installed in currently unused land north of the walking path. The lease on the land would last 25 years and generate roughly $10,000 per year for the city.

According to IPS Solar, there is no installation cost and residents who subscribe to the array would receive electricity bills at a fixed rate, likely lower than their current utility costs, due to the power purchase agreement.

Several other community solar gardens have already been installed in central Minnesota including ones for the Holdingford, Paynesville, and St. Cloud school districts.

The town hall kicks off with a site visit in the park at 5:00 p.m. and moves to city hall at 6:00 p.m. for a presentation which will then be followed by an opportunity for public comment. If you are unable to attend the meeting you can submit your opinions in writing to the city administrator.

Depending on the information received at the event, the next steps would include approval of the land lease by the city attorney, and a formal application from the solar company to the power company.