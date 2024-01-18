ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A new store plans to bring the world of rock hunting and jewelry making to St. Cloud.

The Rock and Art Shop plans to open on West St. Germain Street in February.

Co-owners include Jim and Diane Magnuson, and Mark and Sara Christensen. Jim has been a long-time fan of rock hunting and can help anyone know where and what to look for.

Even right here in central Minnesota, there's a wealth of valuable gemstones to be found, notably the Lake Superior agates, but also things like Mary Ellen Jasper. All around the state, there are very interesting things.

The store will feature rough stones, geodes, and crystals from around the world, along with the tools necessary to polish and cut the finds. Jim has also written several books on the subject. His books, and many others, are available for those looking to learn more about rock hunting.

Co-owner Mark Christensen first discussed the idea of opening a store with Jim over coffee a few years ago.

I've been rockhounding A big portion of my life and I've always thought St. Cloud is overdue for a lapidary and a gift shop. St. Cloud has a ton of local stuff that can be found, so that was the main inspiration. I hope that it's ground zero for local artists to come and learn how to do lapidary, but also to get into the arts that local people make.

The Rock and Art Shop is planning to open on February 7th at 1700 West St. Germain Street in St. Cloud.

TAKE A SNEAK PEEK AT THE ROCK AND ART SHOP!

The shop features a collection of books on rock hunting and how to polish the finds.

One of Jim Magnuson's favorite finds, a Lake Superior Agate, holds center stage, alongside a book he wrote on the subject.

Sara Christensen curates a collection of pottery and other pieces from local artists at the store. She says she hopes to spotlight the natural world in the pieces displayed for sale.

In addition to raw stones and information on how to find them, the Rock and Art Shop features completed jewelry items featuring local stones and other local products.

A selection of children's books and toys are available for young people to explore the hobby of rock hunting.

Jim has held a class on lapidary (making jewelry) for many years. Now, he carries a line of rock polishers and cutters, as well as the experience to help anyone get started.