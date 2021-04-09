Rochester Woman Charged in Capitol Insurrection Released
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Rochester woman charged in the U.S. Capitol insurrection last January has been released from custody.
FBI agents arrested 39-year-old Victoria White Thursday and she later appeared before a federal magistrate. Judge Becky Thorson ordered White's release on the conditions that she remain law abiding, not possess a gun and appear before magistrate judge in Washington, D.C., via Zoom, on April 15.
White did not enter a plea.
The Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office says among the charges White is facing are violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and entering a restricted building or grounds.
