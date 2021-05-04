Rochester Murder Trial Postponed

Olmsted County ADC photo
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man’s jury trial has been delayed.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday for the trial of 32-year-old Muhidin Abukar, but court records show it has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict. A new trial date has yet to be selected.

Abukar is one of two men charged with being involved in the murder of 28-year-old Garad Roble. He was found shot to death along a rural southeast Rochester near the Shoppes on Maine complex in March of 2019. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The second man charged in the case, 24-year-old Ayub Iman, also faces a second-degree murder charge. He remains in jail on $1 million bail and has not yet entered a plea to the murder count.

Abukar is being held in the Olmsted County Jail on $10 million. He was previously convicted of second-degree murder in 2010 and was sentenced to 14-years in prison for the shooting death of 32-year-old Ryan Nissalke.

