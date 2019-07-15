Rice Police Chief Honored With Life Saving Award

RICE -- The Rice Police Chief was honored for his life saving efforts during Monday's city council meeting.

Ross Hamann was recognized by the council and the Rice American Legion Post No. 473 for his efforts in saving Brenda Marthaler who suffered a heart attack last October.

Marthaler was in attendance during the presentation to thank Hamann. She says without his quick response the outcome might have been very different.

I think of him every day, for what he did. He's a very humble man but he did save my life. I'm thankful every day for him.

Hamann administered first aid until medical teams arrived. He says while he accepts the award, it was a team effort.

I can only speak for a couple of minutes before everyone else got there. From there it was the fire department, the ambulance crew, the hospital. It wouldn't be possible without all those pieces.

The award was present by Commander Fred Segler of the Hasso Briese Post No. 473 on behalf of all members of their American Legion Family.