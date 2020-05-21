Restaurant Owners Scrambling to Prepare for Outdoor Only Dining

ST. CLOUD -- The Vice President of the St. Cloud Area Hospitality Association Scott Widor says he never expected Governor Tim Walz to limit the state's bars and restaurants to just outdoor seating when he made his announcement Wednesday.

Never once did I ever envision being limited to only outdoor seating. Where I'm really concerned is about my colleagues and peers that don't have access to outdoor seating, they continue to have their hands tied.

Widor owns the Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill in St. Cloud and Sartell. He says officials in both communities, as well as other surrounding towns, have been extremely helpful with expanding outdoor seating.

But, he says there is going to be a lot of added expenses to this new normal, Widor has already bought more patio furniture and he's looking into renting a tent for the days when the weather isn't nice. He says he's also looking into an automated reservation system and a touchless menu, ordering, and payment system.

Widor says they've bought face masks for their employees and are bringing back some of their staff.

Starting June 1st restaurants can have up to 50 people outside their establishments and reservations will be required.