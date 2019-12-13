Report: Flu Season in Minnesota Kicking Off With Influenza B

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Flu season in Minnesota is off to an unusual start, with the B strain of influenza causing most of the lab-confirmed cases instead of the usual A strain.

Reports say the Minnesota Department of Health released data Thursday showing that B strains made up about 80% of the positive flu specimens obtained in clinics and hospitals that were tested in the first week of December.

A strains appeared first in the state's past 10 flu seasons and did most of the damage. B strains barely registered until February. The B strains have historically spread faster among children.