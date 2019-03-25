Flood Warning Issued for Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Mississippi River in St. Cloud to begin Wednesday morning. The flood warning will affect Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties from Wednesday until further notice.

The weather service says the river was at 8 1/2 feet as of 11:45 Monday morning. It is expected to rise above the flood stage of 9 feet by Wednesday morning and rise to near 9 1/2 feet by Sunday evening.

Flooding continues mainly due to ongoing snowmelt, but also due to ice jamming in localized areas.

At this time, only minor flooding is expected on the Mississippi River in St. Cloud.

The weather service will continue monitoring the situation and issue follow-up statements as conditions change.