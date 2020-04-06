Report: 51 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting one more death in Minnesota due to complications related to COVID-19. That brings the total number to 30. Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the most recent death was a 98-year-old person who had been living in a long term care facility in Ramsey County.

Fifty-one new cases have been reported for a total of 986 people in the state who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of that, 470 of them no longer need to be in isolation.

So far, over 28,000 tests have been given. 223 people have been hospitalized with 115 of them still in the hospital today. 57 patients are in the ICU.

Locally, Sherburne County still has 10 confirmed cases, Wright County remains at nine, Stearns County is still at six, and Benton County is still at one confirmed case.

