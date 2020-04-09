Report: 11 More Deaths, 88 New COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 11 more deaths related to complications form COVID-19, bringing the total to 50.

Thursday's numbers also show 88 new confirmed cases, bringing the total of positive cases to 1,242 with 675 of those no longer needing to be in isolation.

We have had over 32,000 tests in Minnesota so far.

Currently, Minnesota has 145 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and 63 of those are in the ICU.

Locally, Stearns County remains at seven confirmed cases, Wright County has 12, Sherburne County nine, and Benton County is still at one -- there are no deaths related to COVID-19 in any of those counties.

