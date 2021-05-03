The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has brought back its award-winning I Can! outdoor program series and registration is open now.

The I Can! program series is a terrific way to help beginners of all ages learn new outdoor skills in a Minnesota state park or recreation area. According to the DNR, the programs have been revamped in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols and they're ready to begin on the first weekend in June and then will continue throughout the summer.

Registration is open now for the following programs:

I Can Camp! – This program provides hands-on instruction on setting up camp, starting a campfire, camp cooking and fun activities to do at Minnesota state parks. All gear is provided, including the tent, air mattresses, cooking gear and other basic camping equipment. One-night, two-night and backpacking programs are available, as well as mini two-hour sessions.

I Can Paddle! – This program teaches the basics of canoeing or kayaking, including launching, paddling efficiently and planning a safe outing. The programs are designed for first-time paddlers, and all equipment is provided. Two-hour canoe or kayak programs are available, as well as one-night canoe camping programs.

I Can Mountain Bike! – This program teaches mountain bike riding techniques at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, Minnesota's world class mountain bike destination. Mountain bikes and helmets are provided.

I Can Hike! – This new program provides two-hour hiking sessions that teach people how to safely and comfortably enjoy the outdoors. No experience or specialized gear is necessary, and each program has a longer and shorter distance option to match comfort and ability levels.

The DNR says you don't need to have your own equipment to join any of the programs.

“We provide all the gear for our I Can! Programs, along with friendly instructors who can show you how to use it,” said Erika Rivers, director of Minnesota State Parks and Trails. “Our goal is to make it easy for all Minnesotans to get outdoors, have fun and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of nature.”

You can click here to get more information on the programs available and to register. You can also call the DNR Information Center at 888-646-6367.