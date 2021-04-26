Register Your Kids For “Explore Music! Kids Camp” in Brainerd

IT'S TIIME TO EXPLORE MUSIC

Do your kids have an interest in music? Theatre? Dance? I sure did when I was a kid. If you see the musical wheels turning in your child, you have a chance to let them really dig in this summer.

GET REGISTERED NOW

Registration is now open for Explore Music! Kids Camp at the Lakes Area Music Festival. The program will be running July 30th Through August 22nd. It is a weeklong day camp for kids grades 1 through 5.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

This the 10th year of the program and it will be taking place in person this year from August 2nd through August 6th, from 9 am to noon at Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd.

The kids will be learning through a variety of different creative art outlets, including dancing and singing, playing instruments, and more. The whole program is done through guided improvisation.

There will also be a free concert for families and their kids on Saturday, August 7th at 10 am, featuring a string orchestra performing the music that the kids will be exploring while they are at camp.

Registration typically fills up fast, so I'm telling you now; get registered today. If you need a scholarship to help your child attend, you can contact Brainerd Community Education, who will be able to help you with the cost.

To register for this fun camp, click HERE now. You can also sign up through Brainerd Community Education.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR

This years camp will be led by classical musician and teaching artist, Alexander Pena, who is part of the faculty at the Lolani School in Honolulu. He will also have his team of instructors from all over the country helping him out.