Record Rain in St. Cloud on Monday

ST. CLOUD -- We had record rainfall in St. Cloud Monday.

Officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport, we had 1.32 inches, that breaks the old record of .83 inches that fell on that date in 2009.

For the month of September, we're 1.88 inches above normal for rainfall, and we're 13.73 inches of rain above normal for the entire year.

This is our third wettest year ever on record here in St. Cloud.

Top three wettest years:

#1). 41.01 in 1897

#2). 39.32 in 1965

#3). 38.63 in 2019