Starting May 7th, you're going to need special identification in order to board a plane.

Until now, you could get on a domestic flight by showing your government issued ID. Or if you were flying out of the country, you needed a passport.

Now, you need to have a Real ID or similar ID in order to fly domestic.

CREATED AFTER 9/11

Congress passed the law in 2005 -- and President George W. Bush signed it into law -- in response to the September 11th attacks in 2001.

The Real ID Act of 2005 requires driver licenses and identification cards must satisfy federal requirements for people boarding planes, accessing government facilities and entering nuclear facilities.

Real ID requires users to verify their personal information when applying for the ID and provides security features and allows government databases to share information about Real ID users.

DO YOU NEED TO GET THIS NEW ID?

If you need to fly domestically, you'll need a Real ID OR an equivalent in order to get on the plane.

So, no. You don't HAVE to get it now. But you'll need SOMETHING similar -- a passport or any number of other documents -- in order to fly if you don't have a Real ID starting May 7th.

REAL ID OR ENHANCED?

Minnesota has an online page that will recommend whether you keep a standard ID -- or pay for a Real ID or an Enhanced ID.

Enhanced IDs meet the security of a Real ID, but also allow you to travel Mexico and Canada by land or sea.

Enhanced IDs DO cost more, so if you don't need it, the regular Real ID should meet your needs.

HOW DO I GET A REAL ID OR ENHANCED ID IN MINNESOTA?

You'll need to show a few things.

Show Who You Are: A birth certificate, passport, a Real ID driver's license or similar document. See the complete list. That document will prove identity, date of birth and legal US presence.

Know Your Social: You don't need your card, but you need to provide your Social Security number,

Prove You're a Minnesotan: Show two different documents that show where you live -- tax returns, insurance card, vehicle title, mortgage documents, etc. There's a whole list to choose two from.

If you want to get the Real ID or Enhanced ID, you can go to the license center at your county courthouse.

Just remember, that May 7 deadline is approaching soon, and lots of people will be looking to fly this summer. So don't wait until the last minute.

