Ready To Take Off? The Winner Of Dream Getaway 72 Is….

Kaitlyn C. in St Joseph got the phone call all Central Minnesotans are waiting to get early on Friday morning. Kaitlyn, whose winning word was FUN from September 19th, was quickly woken up by the unfamiliar number calling her phone, but she didn't regret answering as she quickly found out she won her dream vacation!

This was the 72nd Dream Getaway that has been awarded by Townsquare Media - St. Cloud, which is made up of 6 stations here in St. Cloud (WJON, Minnesota's New Country 98-1, 96-7 The River, 103-7 The Loon, Mix 94-9, and Granite City Sports AM 1390).

Kaitlyn has won a $4,000 travel voucher to use with Bursch Travel in Waite Park, when we talked to Kaitlyn Friday morning, she wasn't quite sure where she would go with the voucher, but she is getting married soon, so the ultimate honeymoon might be in her travel plans.

Kaitlyn admitted that she has played Dream Getaway in the past and this time around she entered in about 20 codes, but all it took was 1.

You could be getting that same early phone call that Kaitlyn C from St. Joseph got this morning when Dream Getaway 73 takes off on October 16th. All you need to do is be listening for the code words on the air, and our special app-only codes, and you could be the next person from Central Minnesota packing your bags for vacation, on our tab!

Thanks to our local sponsors for making this contest possible:

Bursch Travel

Red's Transfer & Storage Moving Company

SB Restoration & Scotty's Exteriors

Legend's Bar & Grill

Benton Station

Power Lodge & Miller Marine

C & D Granite

Czech Auto Body & Towing

Bayer Built

Line-X Protective Coatings & Truck Accessories

