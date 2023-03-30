Train Derailment in Raymond, Residents Evacuated

RAYMOND (WJON News) -- A train has derailed in Kandiyohi County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 1:00 a.m.Thursday in the town of Raymond.

Governor Tim Walz and State Emergency Management leadership will travel to Raymond Thursday morning to visit the site where a train carrying ethanol derailed. The Governor will meet with residents and offer the state’s full support.

The Governor has also been briefed by the United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train had a number of cars derail on the western edge of town but within the city limits. BNSF says 22 cars derailed with four catching on fire.

Fire Departments from several surrounding towns have responded with the derailed tankers on fire. Some were carrying a form of ethanol and others were carrying a corn syrup liquid.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says there have been no injuries as a result of the crash or emergency response. BNSF specialists are on the scene.

The Raymond Fire Department wives posted the following Facebook message:

Several people have asked how they can help, so this is what you can do! The City of Raymond is not accessible to the public, so Unity Church in Prinsburg is willing to be a drop-off location for bottled water and snacks for the firemen. These brave souls have been working hard for hours already, and have several hours of work ahead of them. Any help in the way of bottled water and nourishment would be appreciated

An evacuation on an area a half-mile was established around the crash site. Residents were instructed to leave their homes overnight. A shelter has been established at the Central Christian School in nearby Prinsburg.

Superintendent John Degrote:

I think everybody is pretty grateful but they were also just a lot of bewilderment like what's happening and how bad is it and those kinds of questions I think we're all going through their mind so I was just trying to stay focused on taking names and welcoming people showing them the bathroom that kind of thing.

No travel has been advised in Raymond. Also, MnDOT has closed Highway 23 in both directions in that area. They say the highway is expected to remain closed until late Friday.

