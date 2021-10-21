Protect Your Plants, Widespread Frost Expected Overnight

Widespread frost is expected across Central Minnesota tonight. The low temperature overnight in St. Cloud is expected to drop into the upper 20s.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered -- so cover 'em up or bring them inside if you want to keep your sensitive plants alive and well.

Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far across the area.

National Weather Service

From the National Weather Service this afternoon: Much cooler weather is expected into Sunday with sub-freezing temperatures possible area-wide Friday and Saturday morning. Thus, widespread frost could occur the next two mornings. Chances for rain return Sunday into Sunday night.

