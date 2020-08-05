Proposal to Disband Minneapolis Police Blocked from Ballot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis commission says it needs more time to review a City Council amendment to dismantle the Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death, ending the possibility of voters deciding the issue in November.

The Charter Commission has expressed concern that the process to change the city’s charter was being rushed. Some commissioners said they were more concerned with making the right changes rather than making them fast.

The amendment would have replaced the Police Department with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” that backers said would take a more “holistic” approach. That approach hasn’t been fully defined.