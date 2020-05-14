Progress Continues on New Cathedral HS Building [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Cathedral's construction of a new building continues to make progress on the Cathedral High School campus. St. Cloud Catholic Schools Advancement Director Chris Schellinger and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON today. Chris says they are still hoping the building will be ready for use when school begins this fall. Chris also says they aren't quite at their fundraising goal.

Keenan and Schellinger talked about how distance learning has been for students and staff and also discussed the plan for Cathedral's Graduation ceremony to take place in July. Cathedral made the decision to move the event approximately 2 months back due to Covid-19. Cathedral held a virtual celebration which also honored the 2020 graduating class.