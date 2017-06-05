Princeton Woman Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

ELK RIVER - A Princeton woman was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Elk River. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 8:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 169 and 197th Avenue.

A car driven by 22-year-old Danielle Peterson of Princeton was facing south on 197th Avenue at a red arrow. When the arrow turned green, Peterson proceeded across the north bound lanes of Highway 169 when the State Patrol says a pickup driven by 31-year-old Christeen Ninow of Zimmerman struck Peterson's car.

Peterson was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Ninow was not hurt.