Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 16th

Dave Overlund

The Cathedral basketball teams will host Albany for a doubleheader Thursday night. The games were originally scheduled for Friday night, but were moved due to an impending snowstorm.

Tip-off for the girls' game is set for 5:45.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd
Alexandria @ Tech

Boys Basketball
Rocori @ Monticello
Albany @ Cathedral

Boys Hockey
Sartell @ Simley
St. Cloud @ River Lakes

Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls @ Storm N Sabres (Bernick’s Arena)
Ice Breakers @ River Lakes

