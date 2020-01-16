Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 16th
The Cathedral basketball teams will host Albany for a doubleheader Thursday night. The games were originally scheduled for Friday night, but were moved due to an impending snowstorm.
Tip-off for the girls' game is set for 5:45.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd
Alexandria @ Tech
Boys Basketball
Rocori @ Monticello
Albany @ Cathedral
Boys Hockey
Sartell @ Simley
St. Cloud @ River Lakes
Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls @ Storm N Sabres (Bernick’s Arena)
Ice Breakers @ River Lakes