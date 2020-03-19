Postal Service: No Evidence COVID-19 Spread Via Mail

MINNEAPOLIS -- The United States Postal Service is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

Local spokeswoman Nicole Hill wants Minnesotans to know.

The CDC, the World Health Organization, and the Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.

Hill says the USPS has so far experienced only minor operational impacts in the U-S as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

