Postal Service: No Evidence COVID-19 Spread Via Mail
MINNEAPOLIS -- The United States Postal Service is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation.
Local spokeswoman Nicole Hill wants Minnesotans to know.
The CDC, the World Health Organization, and the Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
Hill says the USPS has so far experienced only minor operational impacts in the U-S as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app