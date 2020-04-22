Poll: Few Americans Support Easing Virus Protections

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new survey finds Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A majority say it won't be safe to lift such restrictions anytime soon.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research comes as protests have broken out and some governors have announced plans to ease the public health efforts that have upended daily life.

Only 12% of Americans say measures to fight the outbreak where they live go too far. About twice as many believe the limits don't go far enough. The majority of Americans — 61% — feel the steps taken to prevent infections in their area are about right.