Police Use Tear Gas During Second Night of Protests

ST. CLOUD -- It was another night of unrest in south St. Cloud.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says they dealt with crowd control issues during the overnight hours similar or larger than the crowd that had gathered early Monday morning.

Tear gas was deployed due to the criminal activity of some in the crowd. A dumpster

was set on fire and pushed into the middle of a street.

Oxton says there were a number of arrests.

He says they are expecting to release more information later Tuesday morning.

By 5:00 a.m. Tuesday the area along University Drive and 9th Avenue South was quiet with several squad cars still patrolling the area.

Early Monday morning a crowd of about 100 marched to the St. Cloud Police Station doing damage to property along the way after false social media reports claimed St. Cloud police had shot two young black men. That turned out to be not true.