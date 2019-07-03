Police to Increase Security at Hmong Festival After Threats

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- St. Paul police say they will increase security at the Hmong International Freedom Festival this weekend after apparent threats circulated on social media.

Police say they are investigating the threats, which appeared on social media and on flyers placed on cars.

Commander Shari Falkowski says the threats appear to be coming from a small group of people and police are taking them seriously.

The public is still encouraged to attend the event on Saturday and Sunday. Police say attendees can expect longer security lines and there will be more police presence. They are asking festival-goers to limit personal items and report any suspicious behavior.

Peter Pha is with The United Hmong Family, which puts on the festival. He says between 40,000 and 60,000 people attend each year.