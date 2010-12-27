Police Seach For Suspects In Pawn Shop Theft

ST. CLOUD -- Rare coins and precious metal bars have been stolen from a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop.

Officers were called to Max It Pawn on West Division Street on Thursday.

About 21 coins and metal bars were taken from the store by two suspects. Surveillance video shows once suspect distracting employees while the second suspect opened a display case and took the items.

Both suspects are described as a black men, about 5'11", 150 pounds and 35 to 40 years old.