Police Say Man Jumped Into River While Running From Them

SARTELL -- Sartell police arrested a man who tried to run from them.

At about 1:45 p.m. Thursday an officer was conducting a follow-up investigation from an earlier crime when the man ran from a home and into the woods near Fischer Manufactured Home Park in Sauk Rapids.

The man identified as 30-year-old Jeremiah Estep eventually ran into the Mississippi River, but he eventually came out.

He was arrested and is facing charges of fleeing a police officer on foot, obstructing the legal process, and a felony warrant.