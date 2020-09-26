Police Investigating Shooting in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- The Waite Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday.
Police say they received a gunshot complaint shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 7th Street South. When officers arrived on the scene, they found shattered glass from a vehicle and a shell casing.
Authorities say about an hour later they got a report of a gunshot victim seeking treatment at St. Cloud Hospital. The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the arm and police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
Authorities say they do not believe there is any risk to the public. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police department.
