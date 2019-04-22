Police Chase Ends in Sauk Rapids Neighborhood

SARTELL -- A police chase that started in Sartell went through a Sauk Rapids yard before coming to an end, with the driver of the car still on the run.

Sartell Deputy Police Chief Wayne Schreiner says it all began around 6:30 p.m. Friday near County Road 1 and Highway 15 in Sartell. It ended in the 400 block of 10th Street South in Sauk Rapids.

The officer conducted a routine license plate check and found the car's owner was wanted on a felony level 2nd degree burglary charge.

Schreiner says the driver hid some property as he was running from police and drugs were recovered in the area.

No one was hurt during the incident, but relatives of the homeowner tell WJON that there is a lot of damage to their backyard, including their chain link fence.

The car has been recovered by police, but the suspect has not been arrested. Sartell police have not released the name of the suspect they are looking for.