Police: 2 Arrested for Alleged Sex Acts At Massage Business

WAITE PARK -- Two people have been arrested for allegedly offering sex at a Waite Park massage business.

The Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 48-year-old Sufeng Jiang of St. Cloud and 49-year-old Randy Wittner of St. Cloud on Friday.

The arrests resulted after the Waite Park Police Department had received information and a number of complaints about possible illicit sex acts and other suspicious activity at Oriental Massage at 125 Waite Avenue North. Investigators stopped several people leaving the business who admitted to paying for various sex acts.

The Task Force then conducted an inspection and found a female worker asking for help. The victim/worker said she was being held against her will, forced to work long hours, and perform sex acts.

Search warrants were used for the business as well as a mobile home in River view Trailer Park in St. Cloud where the victim alleges she was forced to stay.

The business owner Jiang, and Wittner were taken to the Stearns County Jail where they are facing charges related to Promotion of Prostitution. Other criminal charges are also possible. Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says Wittner is Jiang's boyfriend and alleged co-conspirator.

Last month a St. Cloud woman pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution at a different Waite Park massage business.