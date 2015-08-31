Police: 1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Rochester Shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Rochester police say one person is dead and another wounded after a shooting at a mobile home park.
Police tells reporters that authorities are searching for one and possibly a second gunman.
The Post-Bulletin reports the wounded person was shot in the head. Reports say the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon in southeast Rochester. Police have blocked a road near the shooting.